Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $804,889.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,642.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock worth $2,063,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

