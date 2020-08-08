Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,028.05

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,028.05 and traded as high as $2,490.00. Ultra Electronics shares last traded at $2,490.00, with a volume of 101,372 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($22.64) to GBX 1,770 ($21.78) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,245.71 ($27.64).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,028.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 49.70 ($0.61) by GBX 5 ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Ultra Electronics Holdings plc will post 12020.8291954 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 54.60 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,052 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £102,600 ($126,261.38).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

