Ultra Market Cap Achieves $17.86 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $173,264.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,787.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.02599201 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00658919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003841 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,506,228 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

