Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter.

UGP opened at $3.51 on Friday. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

