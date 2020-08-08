Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.65 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004123 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy and IDEX. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $71.82 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111555 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Cryptopia, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

