UNICORN Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $29,521.55 and $1.65 million worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

