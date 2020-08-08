UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNCFF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

UniCredit stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 7,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

