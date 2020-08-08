Unification Price Hits $0.0588 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Unification has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Unification has a market cap of $2.02 million and $281,555.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

