United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of United Bankshares worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 36.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 69,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,013. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

In related news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

