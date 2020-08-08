United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get United Continental alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Continental by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 30,341,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,033,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Continental will post -23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.