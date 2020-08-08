United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.65.

UPS traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.90. 10,071,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

