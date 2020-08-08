United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.83 ($12.41).

UU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 996 ($12.26) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 902.80 ($11.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.08 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104 ($13.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 903.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 921.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 275.64%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($11.19), for a total value of £36,514.53 ($44,935.43). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 22,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.37), for a total value of £212,205.84 ($261,144.28).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.