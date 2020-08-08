Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

