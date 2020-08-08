Universa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,789.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Universa has a market cap of $5.37 million and $60,789.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. In the last week, Universa has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.01975987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00099384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.