Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 472,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,081. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of -73.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $107,537.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 568,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,716.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 633,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,118.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.