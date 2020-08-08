Universe (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Universe has a market cap of $111,947.19 and approximately $24.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universe has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000298 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,645,028 coins and its circulating supply is 86,445,028 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.