Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $15.60 million and $7,707.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.02 or 0.00654684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,764.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.02620800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000489 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,541 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.