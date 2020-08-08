Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 918,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $7.98 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UROV. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

