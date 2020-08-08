US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $8.64. US Gold shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 112,742 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on USAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get US Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

About US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.