USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $333.96 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.40 or 0.03322607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,148,086,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,719,351 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kucoin, FCoin, SouthXchange, OKEx, Poloniex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, CPDAX, LATOKEN and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

