USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $31.32 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00111631 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

