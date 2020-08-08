USDx stablecoin Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $3,943.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00009641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.67 or 0.02616074 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00611363 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002439 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 5,240,054 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

