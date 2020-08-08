USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.14

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $3,014.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00009683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,733.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.58 or 0.02612873 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001854 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00659636 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002466 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 5,279,894 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network.

