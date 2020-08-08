Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USIO shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Usio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

