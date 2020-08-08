Utrust Price Tops $0.0889 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

