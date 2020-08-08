Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $15,515,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UXIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.41. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

