V-ID Market Capitalization Hits $27.16 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00004992 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.04967535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014324 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

