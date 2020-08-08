v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0278 on Major Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $57.25 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,974,385,084 coins and its circulating supply is 2,059,526,620 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

