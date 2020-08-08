Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 856,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 6,211.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,727,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,688,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Valvoline by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

