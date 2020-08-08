VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.38, 2,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.