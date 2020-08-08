Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,929. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.