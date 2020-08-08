Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,277 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227,926. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

