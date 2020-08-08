Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 8,387,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,667,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

