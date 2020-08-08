Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 195.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 175,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 116,307 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 115,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.44. 8,387,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,667,250. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.