Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 8.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

VGK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $53.51. 2,183,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,585. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

