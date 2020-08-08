Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 634,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.