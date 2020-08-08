Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.79. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $224.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

