Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,186 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,992. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

