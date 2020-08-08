Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $308.47.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

