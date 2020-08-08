Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.