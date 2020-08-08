Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,956,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,587,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $180.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

