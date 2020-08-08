Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,139,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $114.52. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

