Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 28.4% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $152,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.62. The stock had a trading volume of 89,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,325. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.22 and its 200 day moving average is $276.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.