Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $31,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $89.41. 64,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

