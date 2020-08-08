Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.80. 2,192,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,917. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

