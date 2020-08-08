Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $60,625,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $85,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.22. 922,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,957. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $273.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

