Velas Market Cap Tops $69.97 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002193 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001589 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,088,120,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

