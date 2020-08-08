Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $528,038.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market cap of $3.93 million and $528,038.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00763418 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.51 or 0.01844361 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000676 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.