Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.99 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $105.97 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00496278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000983 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000368 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,338,893,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BiteBTC, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Coindeal, Huobi, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Binance, Gate.io, TradeOgre, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

