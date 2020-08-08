Verify (CRED) Achieves Market Cap of $85,200.25

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 74.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Verify has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verify has a total market capitalization of $85,200.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.53 or 0.05007560 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014021 BTC.

About Verify

CRED is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

